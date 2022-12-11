Concealed Carrier Shoots Two Alleged Robbers in Chicago

A concealed carry permit holder shot and wounded two alleged car thieves Saturday just after 3:30 a.m. in Chicago.

The concealed carrier was walking “to his car from the Cambria Hotel, 32 West Randolph” when someone in a red SUV allegedly shot at him, CWBChicago noted.

ABC 7 reported the concealed carrier pulled his gun and returned fire, striking two individuals who sought medical treatment for gunshot wounds.

Both suspects were taken into custody when they sought medical help.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On November 13, 2022, Breitbart News reported that a concealed carrier in Chicago shot and killed an alleged robber.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported, “A man walked into the store and pulled out a gun to start a robbery” and the concealed carrier responded by pulling his own gun and shooting the alleged robber.

On December 5, 2022, Breitbart News observed that a concealed carry permit holder shot and wounded two alleged robbers.

FOX 32 reported that the concealed permit holder was in a car when three teenagers drove up in another vehicle and one of the teens got out and allegedly pointed a gun at the permit holder.

A struggle ensued between the teenager and the permit holder, and the permit holder opened fire, wounding two of the suspects.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.