Concealed Carrier Shoots, Wounds Two Alleged Robbers in Chicago

A 56-year-old concealed carry permit holder shot and wounded two alleged robbers Monday just before 6:00 a.m. in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

FOX 32 reports that the concealed permit holder was in a car when three teenagers drove up in another vehicle and one of the teens got out and allegedly pointed a gun at the permit holder.

A struggle ensued between the teenager and the permit holder, and the permit holder opened fire.

Two suspects were struck as a result. The driver was shot in the head and another teenager was shot in the shoulder. The driver crashed the car after being shot.

The Chicago Sun-Times notes that the driver is in critical condition and the teen who was shot in the shoulder is in serious condition.

The teenager riding in the rear seat of the suspect vehicle broke his leg when the driver crashed and is hospitalized.

