Joe Biden Struggles, Fails to Put Handlebars on Bike at Charity Event

President Joe Biden struggled to fix a child’s bike during a Toys for Tots event in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday.

The president appeared at the children’s charity project sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to deliver remarks and sort toy donations.

Biden joked that the Marines were “giving Santa a run for his money.”

“Unlike Santa, you don’t wear big red suits. You don’t travel the world in just one night. Instead, you wear dress blues and Army greens, and as Marines, soldiers, sailors, you stand watch around the world every single night,” he said.

After his remarks, he began walking back and forth with toys to put in various boxes before he bent down and slowly picked up a bike with the handlebars separated from the frame.

After picking up the handlebars, he focused intently on trying to put the handlebar pipe into the frame tube but missed it completely.

A small child and a Marine at the event spotted the struggling president and went to help him, prompting Biden to grin broadly when they successfully fixed the bike.

The president also jokingly straddled a different children-sized bike, appearing as if he were prepared to ride it.

First lady Jill Biden joined the president at the event, speaking to the group of military children and volunteers.

“I’m sorry. I have laryngitis,” she said as she spoke hoarsely into the microphone.

She brought up a child to read part of How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Suess.

“I might have dressed up as the grinch for a White House event when I was second lady,” she recalled.