A majority of Democrats do not want Joe Biden to launch a 2024 reelection campaign, a CNBC/All-America Economic survey revealed over the weekend.

Fifty-seven percent of Democrats do not want a second Biden campaign, along with 66 percent of independents and 86 percent of Republicans.

Overall, 70 percent of Americans do not want a second reelection campaign. Just 19 percent support Biden’s potential reelection bid.

A majority of Americans also do not want Former President Donald Trump to run for reelection, though Trump’s numbers are more favorable. Sixty-one percent of voters oppose Trump’s campaign, compared to 30 percent who support it.

Among Republicans, only 37 percent do not want Trump to launch a 2024 bid, twenty points better than Biden’s numbers among his own party. Sixty-one percent of independents do not want Trump to launch a third bid, five points less than Biden.

In contrast to Trump, age appeared to be a major negative factor for Biden, who is 80 years old and the oldest president in United States history.

The poll found:

The survey found that 47% of those who think Biden should not run say age is a major reason, including 61% of Democrats who don’t want him on the ballot and 66% of seniors. By contrast, just 43% of the 18-49 demographic group cite age as a major reason. Biden turned 80 last month. Just 8% say age is a major reason they don’t back another run for Trump, who is 76.

The poll surveyed 801 Americans from November 26-30 with a 3.5 percent margin of error.

If Biden won reelection in 2024, he would leave office at 86 years of age.

Many have questioned Biden’s cognitive ability to serve even his last two years in office. Others have demanded he take a cognitive test, citing fears of Alzheimer’s disease.

Polling reveals 58 percent of Americans believe he should receive at least a cognitive test. Less than 25 percent of voters strongly believe Biden is mentally fit, healthy, and stable.

“If he were 60 and not 80, there would be absolutely no doubt,” David Axelrod, former President Barack Obama’s chief strategist, recently told the New York Times about whether Biden should run.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.