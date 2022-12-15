The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scrubbed numbers showing upwards of 2.5 million defensive gun uses (DGUs) a year after being pressured by gun control activists, FOX News claimed.

FOX News pointed to email obtained and published by the Reload. Those emails allegedly show that the CDC was pressured to removed links to a summary of studies on DGUs which showed that annual DGUs range between 60,000 and 2.5 million, the latter figure totally eclipsing criminal gun uses.

One of the emails, allegedly sent by Gun Violence Archive executive director Mark Bryant, said “that 2.5 Million number needs to be killed, buried, dug up, killed again and buried again. It is highly misleading, is used out of context and I honestly believe it has zero value — even as an outlier point in honest DGU discussions.”

Bryant allegedly complained that once the CDC study on DGUs appeared, “gun violence prevention policy … ground to a halt,”

NEW: Emails Show CDC Removed Defensive Gun Use Stats After Gun-Control Advocates Pressured Officials in Private Meeting https://t.co/tKmo3v3BNg — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) December 15, 2022

Bryant allegedly complained specifically about Florida State University criminologist Gary Kleck’s work, whose work on DGUs was included in the CDC summary.

Kleck’s work, which was academic in nature and which began to be placed in the public eye in the early 1990s, was reaffirmed by Kleck in February 2015.

On February 19, 2015, Breitbart News reported Kleck responded to criticism of his past studies on DGUs by showing why the criticism is wrong and why a minimum of 760,000 DGUs each year is still a viable claim.

According to The Reload, gun control advocates had difficulty reaching people had the CDC who had the power to get the information off the agency’s website. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and the White House reportedly stepped in to put the gun controllers in contact with the right people, after which the information on annual DGUs was removed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.