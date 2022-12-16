10 Shot, 3 Killed, Wednesday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a press conference at City Hall, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The city will require proof of coronavirus vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues, as the rapidly spreading omicron variant drives a spike in COVID-19 infections, Mayor Lightfoot said Tuesday. …
Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP
AWR Hawkins

Ten people were shot, three of them fatally, on Wednesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the first of the shooting fatalities occurred about 4:30 p.m. while two men were talking on the sidewalk “in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue.” Three individuals exited a vehicle and opened fire on the two men, killing a 37-year-old and leaving the second man, an individual in his 30s, in critical condition.

Hours later, at 10 p.m., a 17-year-old and his brother, aged 20, were shot and killed “in an alley in the 4800 block of North Ashland Avenue.” The assailant opened fire from inside a sedan, striking both individuals.

Another Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) bus shooting occurred on Wednesday as well.

Two individuals boarded the bus and an argument broke out between the two men and a 40-year-old passenger, ABC 7 notes. One of the two men pulled a gun and shot the passenger, wounding him.

Breitbart News points out at least 25 people were shot, six of them fatally, over the weekend in Chicago.

The Sun-Times observes that 667 people were killed in Chicago between January 1, 2022, and September 15, 2022.

