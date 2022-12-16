Ten people were shot, three of them fatally, on Wednesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the first of the shooting fatalities occurred about 4:30 p.m. while two men were talking on the sidewalk “in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue.” Three individuals exited a vehicle and opened fire on the two men, killing a 37-year-old and leaving the second man, an individual in his 30s, in critical condition.

Hours later, at 10 p.m., a 17-year-old and his brother, aged 20, were shot and killed “in an alley in the 4800 block of North Ashland Avenue.” The assailant opened fire from inside a sedan, striking both individuals.

Another Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) bus shooting occurred on Wednesday as well.

Two individuals boarded the bus and an argument broke out between the two men and a 40-year-old passenger, ABC 7 notes. One of the two men pulled a gun and shot the passenger, wounding him.

Breitbart News points out at least 25 people were shot, six of them fatally, over the weekend in Chicago.

The Sun-Times observes that 667 people were killed in Chicago between January 1, 2022, and September 15, 2022.

