Two Boys, Ages 14 and 15, Shot Dead Near Chicago High School

Two boys, ages 14 and 15, were shot and killed around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon near a high school in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the shooting occurred “outside Benito Juarez High School.”

A total of four people were shot, two fatally.

Both deceased victims were shot in the head. The 15-year-old who was killed has been identified as Brandon Perez, while the name of the deceased 14-year-old has not been released.

CNN noted that the two wounded individuals, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, “are in good condition.”

CBS News pointed out that Chicago police superintendent David Brown said investigators suspect the shooting may be the result of “a potential gang conflict.”

Breitbart News observed that ten people were shot on Wednesday alone in Chicago, and three of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

