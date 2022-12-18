A 16-year-old was shot on the CTA Red Line in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago Sunday around 2 a.m.

CBS News reported the 16-year-old “was shot in the ear and eye” and hospitalized in serious condition.

A shell casing and blood were found in the train car but the 16-year-old victim could not provide any details on the shooter, CWB Chicago noted. However, other passengers were able to provide a description of the suspect.

A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head while riding the Red Line near Cermak-Chinatown overnight.https://t.co/U8ajyVS2M5 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) December 18, 2022

Thereafter, officers found a gun “near the entrance to Ping Tom Memorial Park at 19th and Wells” and a suspect matching passengers’ description was soon arrested.

Breitbart News pointed out that two boys — ages 14 and 15 — were shot dead Friday afternoon outside Chicago’s Benito Juarez High School on Friday around 2:30 p.m.

Both victims were shot in the head.

Two other victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were shot and wounded and are in good condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.