A majority of likely voters in the United States believe Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) made the right decision by leaving the Democrat Party and overwhelmingly agree that the “system” is “broken.”

Sixty percent of the respondents in a recent Rasmussen Reports poll found that Sinema made the right decision by leaving the Democrat Party, including 39 percent who strongly approved. Another 27 percent disapproved, including 12 percent who strongly disapproved. Only 13 percent were not sure.

Earlier this month, the senator announced she left the Democrat party to become an “Arizona independent,” she acknowledged, “A growing number of Arizonans and people like me just don’t feel like we fit neatly into one party’s box or the other.” She also declined to say at the time if she would be running for reelection.

There was no clear consensus on how the voters viewed the independent senator as her favorability was divided. Thirty-eight percent said they had a favorable impression of Sinema, while 38 percent viewed her unfavorably, and another 24 percent were unsure.

However, when measured by party affiliation, 48 percent of Republicans viewed her favorably. In comparison, only 32 percent of the Democrats and 34 percent of those not affiliated with either major party felt the same.

Additionally, an overwhelming majority agreed that the “system in Washington is ‘broken.'” Overall, 76 percent of the respondents said they agreed with the idea that the Washington system is broken, including 49 percent who strongly agreed. Only 18 percent disagreed.

Looking at the responses through the lens of party affiliation, 84 percent of Republican respondents said they agreed. In comparison, 65 percent of the Democrats and 81 percent of those not affiliated with either major party said the same thing.

The Rasmussen Reports poll was taken on December 14, 15, and 18, asking 900 U.S. likely voters. The poll had a three percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.