$1.7 Trillion Omnibus Contains the Word ‘Salmon’ or ‘Salmonid’ 48 Times

The massive $1.7 trillion omnibus bill contains the word “salmon” or “salmonid” four dozen times, Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) said as he highlighted some of the most egregious aspects of the monstrous spending bill.

The bill, which contains tens of millions of dollars in earmarks and millions more in aid to Ukraine, apparently contains the word “salmon” or “salmonid” 48 times throughout the 4,155-page bill.

The first mention appears on page 145 in a section titled “Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery.”

“For necessary expenses associated with the restoration of Pacific salmon populations, $65,000,000, to remain available until September 30, 2024,” the bill states:

$65 million for salmon? Seems fishy. pic.twitter.com/JSdjpuffGq — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

Another section states, “$5,000,000 shall be for a cooperative series of agreements with universities, Federal agencies, the National Academy of Sciences, transportation agencies, or nonprofit organizations, to examine the impacts of culverts, roads, and bridges on threatened or endangered salmon populations.”

The bill also establishes an “Alaska Salmon Research Task Force,” tasked with prioritizing “scientific research needs for Pacific,” and ensuring that “Pacific salmon trends in Alaska regarding productivity and abundance are characterized and that research needs are identified.”

“And lest the other fish feel left out of the spending spree, here’s $65.7 million for international fisheries commissions. Perhaps President Bush was onto something when he said ‘I know the human being and the fish can coexist peacefully,'” Bishop added:

And lest the other fish feel left out of the spending spree, here's $65.7 million for international fisheries commissions. Perhaps President Bush was onto something when he said "I know the human being and the fish can coexist peacefully." pic.twitter.com/2P7CkeI5pe — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

Bishop is among Republicans in the House threatening, with backing from Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), to thwart the legislative efforts of Senate Republicans who vote in favor of this bill.