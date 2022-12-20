Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), Breitbart News senior editor, and author of Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, said on Monday he believed the incoming Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives would investigate conflicts of interest pertaining to President Joe Biden via his second son, Hunter Biden, including the issuance of subpoenas to testify before congressional committees.

“What I think we’re going to see with this new Congress are actual congressional hearings where Hunter Biden is subpoenaed,” Schweizer stated while guest-hosting the Sean Hannity Show alongside GAI colleague Eric Eggers.

Schweizer emphasized his role in breaking the initial investigations of Hunter Biden via his own research into the president’s son’s foreign financial dealings.

He recalled joining Hannity on the latter’s radio and television shows in 2018 to explain Hunter Biden’s foreign financial ties to state entities in China and Ukraine, as detailed in his book Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.

<span style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He added, “It’s been four years since we first broke this story with Sean Hannity in 2018, but it’s now finally coming to fruition, and that’s something we should all be very excited about.”

Schweizer was mentioned by journalist Michael Shellenberger in the latter’s latest series of revelations as part of the “Twitter Files” — internal company documents from Twitter forwarded by its new CEO Elon Musk — in relation to the technology company’s censorship of information related to the contents on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell.”

Shellenberger spoke with Schweizer recently about the latter’s research into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

11. First, it's important to understand that Hunter Biden earned *tens of millions* of dollars in contracts with foreign businesses, including ones linked to China's government, for which Hunter offered no real work.

Here's an overview by investigative journalist @peterschweizer pic.twitter.com/8EGQSpDl06 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 19, 2022

Asked by Eggers about Shellenberger’s references to his investigative reporting, Schweizer said it was “quite positive.”

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.