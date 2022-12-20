The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill contains $575 million to be used for “family planning” or “reproductive health,” including in areas where lawmakers say population growth “threatens biodiversity.”

Congressional appropriators released the text of the monstrous 4,155-page omnibus spending bill in the early hours of the morning. It contains tens of millions of dollars in earmarks, tens of millions in aid to Ukraine, and more. Conservative politicians are highlighting some of the more questionable aspects of the package.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC), one of the 13 lawmakers who overtly warned Senate Republicans that they will actively thwart their legislative efforts in the next session if they vote for the omnibus package, has brought some of the more controversial aspects of the bill to the surface.

Page 1,550, for example, reveals $575,000,000 for the purposes of what the bill describes as “family planning/reproductive health” under the section titled “Global Health Activities,” which apparently is intended at least in part for areas that are “threatened” by human population growth.

Part of that section states, “That of the funds appropriated under title III of this Act, not less than $575,000,000 should be made available for family planning/reproductive health, including in areas where population growth threatens biodiversity or endangered species.”

“On a more sinister note, here’s at least $575 million for ‘family planning’ in areas where population growth ‘threatens biodiversity,'” Bishop said of the bill.

“Malthusianism is a disturbing, anti-human ideology that should have ZERO place in any federal program,” he warned:

Radical leftists often consider abortion a central tenet of “family planning/reproductive health.” However, under another section of the bill, “Global Health Programs,” it states that “none of the funds made available under this Act may be used to pay for the performance of abortion as a method of family planning or to motivate or coerce any person to practice abortions.”

Further, the GOP summary of the bill states that there are still Hyde Amendment protections in the omnibus.

“Importantly, the package protects life – preserving the Hyde family of amendments and beating back Democrat attempts to finance abortion with taxpayer dollars,” the GOP top line summary reads.

Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday warned that he will take action against Senators who vote in favor of the “monstrosity”: