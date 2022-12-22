FBI Received Tip on Indiana Mall Shooter Years Before Attack

In 2019 the FBI received, investigated, and eventually closed an investigation into a tip on the gunman who opened fire inside Indiana’s Greenwood Mall on July 17, 2022.

Breitbart News reported the gunman exited a bathroom near the mall’s food court and began firing at innocents. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison noted that 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken pulled a concealed carry handgun, opened fire on the mall shooter, and “neutralized” him just 15 seconds after the attack began.

The attacker was able to kill three innocents during the 15 second-duration of the attack.

During a December 21, 2022, joint press conference with the FBI, WTHR quoted Chief Ison saying, “It could’ve been a lot worse, and I’m thankful that it wasn’t. We’re thankful that he [Dicken] was there to prevent it from being any worse than it was.”

Ison also mentioned that the FBI was tipped on the mall shooter in 2019.

The Indy Star noted the tip originally came in to the FBI in Baltimore, Maryland, claiming someone with the username “Greater German Reich” was posting interest in mass shootings and acquiring guns. The tip was soon transferred to the FBI in Indianapolis.

The tip led to a IP address which was a shared Wi-Fi an apartment complex.

Chief Ison said, “This IP address would be assigned to anyone using the free apartment complex Wi-Fi, which made it increasingly difficult to identify the user.”

No specific individual’s name could be drawn from the IP address and the investigation into the tip was closed March 30, 2020.

