Republican Nassau County DA to Investigate Admitted Liar George Santos

Republican District Attorney Anne Donnelly of Nassau County, New York, announced on Wednesday her office would be investigating incoming GOP Congressman George Santos due to reports he lied about his personal and professional history.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Donnelly said in a statement.

“The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress,” she added. “No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

Last week, a New York Times investigation revealed Santos may have lied about his résumé as well as other alleged unsavory details about his past.

On top of claiming he attended Baruch College, Santos also claimed in his campaign biography he worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

The investigation from the Times called these claims into question, with both Citigroup and Goldman Sachs claiming they had no record of him working there. Officials with Baruch College also told the Times the school has no record of Santos graduating from the school in 2010, as he previously claimed.

Santos also claims in a biography on the website of the National Republican Congressional Committee he briefly attended New York University, but N.Y.U officials said they could find no record of his attendance.

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) is denouncing Congressman-elect George Santos, after the New York Republican admitted that he faked his Jewish identity. https://t.co/kAzQkxfWjR — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 27, 2022

At first, Santos called the investigation an attempt to “smear his good name” with defamatory allegations, but in an exclusive interview with the New York Post released on Monday, the freshman congressman admitted he embellished his résumé.

“My sins here are embellishing my résumé,” Santos said.

Santos further admitted he “never worked directly” for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, arguing his claims were a “poor choice of words.” According to the junior Republican, the company Link Bridge, where he served as vice president, had business ties to those top-level firms, adding that he would make “capital introductions” between clients and investors. Goldman Sachs and Citigroup were both “LPS, Limited Partnerships,” he said.

“I will be clearer about that. It was stated poorly,” Santos said.

Santos also admitted he never graduated from college. “I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,” he said. “I own up to that … We do stupid things in life.”

Is there ANYTHING this dude didn't lie about? https://t.co/Hm9ED9yC55 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 27, 2022

Despite the falsehoods, Santos said they will not derail his congressional tenure.

“I am not a criminal,” Santos said. “This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”

Republicans and Democrats have since been calling for more investigations into George Santos or for him to resign entirely.

“Congressman-Elect George Santos has broken the public trust by making serious misstatements regarding his background, experience and education, among other issues,” Nassau County GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He has a lot of work to do to regain the trust of voters and everyone who he represents in Congress,” Cairo added.

Speaking with former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Fox News this week, Santos said that he is authentic and not a fantasy persona.

“So, look, I understand everybody wants to nitpick at me. I’m gonna reassure this once and for all. I’m not a facade. I’m not a persona. I have an extensive career that I worked really hard to achieve.

“And I’m going to deliver from my experience because I remain committed in delivering results for the American people,” Santos said.