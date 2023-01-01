Twelve people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday thru Saturday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that the two shooting fatalities occurred Friday “inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue” about 10:35 p.m.

Two men–a 23-year-old and a 30-year-old–were shot and killed in the incident.

Hours later, at 2:05 a.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old, 28-year-old, and 26-year-old, were shot and wounded when approached by a lone male “in an alley in the 1400 block of North Honore Street.” All three victims were shot multiple times. They were taken to hospitals, where two are in critical condition and one is listed as fair.

Breitbart News noted Chicago had tallied 723 murders for the year as of December 30, 2022.

The Sun-Times observed that motor vehicle theft in Chicago was up 95 percent in 2022, when compared to motor vehicle theft in 2021. Theft was up 50 percent, burglary was up ten percent, and robbery was up ten percent.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.