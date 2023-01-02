United States Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George was fired by Gov. Albert Bryan (D) just days after announcing a lawsuit that accused banking giant J.P. Morgan Chase of turning “a blind eye” to evidence of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operation.

George filed a lawsuit against J.P. Morgan Chase in federal court in Manhattan last week, arguing the financial institution benefitted from Epstein’s sex trafficking operation and helped conceal activities that occurred on his property by failing to comply with federal regulations on records properly and reporting that may have tipped off Epstein’s activities to U.S. officials before they eventually came to light.

As Breitbart News reported:

“Financial institutions can connect — or choke — human trafficking networks, and enforcement actions filed and injunctive relief obtained by attorneys general are essential to ensure that enterprises like Epstein’s cannot flourish in the future,” George wrote in the complaint. George argued that J.P. Morgan Chase should have thought twice before allowing Epstein to become a client, given that he pleaded guilty to a sex-related charge involving a minor in Florida in 2008.

However, on New Year’s Eve, Gov. Bryan confirmed to several news outlets that George was fired from her position as attorney general.

“I relieved Denise George of her duties as attorney general this weekend. I thank her for her service to the people of the territory during the past four years as attorney general and wish her the best in her future endeavours,” Bryan said in a statement.

The Virgin Islands Consortium previously reported that George brought the federal lawsuit against J.P. Morgan Chase without telling Gov. Bryan beforehand.

“People familiar with the situation said Mr. Bryan had been frustrated with Ms. George for sometime and that her action against the bank was the final straw,” the Virgin Islands Consortium reported.

Earlier in the month, George announced a $105 million settlement with Epstein’s estate, which agreed to pay millions and half the proceeds of the sale of Epstein’s private island for allegedly violating the Virgin Island’s laws against corruption, trafficking, and sexual servitude.

George’s suit against J.P. Morgan Chase came after two anonymous women filed civil lawsuits against J.P. Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank, alleging the two banks enabled and benefitted from Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring.

George was reportedly replaced by Assistant Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs, who will now serve as acting attorney general.

