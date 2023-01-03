Gallup Poll: 79% of Americans Predict 2023 Will Deliver Economic Difficulty

The vast majority of Americans predicted 2023 will deliver economic difficulty under President Joe Biden, a Tuesday Gallup poll revealed.

Seventy-nine percent said the nation will experience difficult economic times, while only 20 percent said it will experience prosperity.

Sixty-five percent said the Democrat-fuel inflation will continue to increase and the stock market will continue to sink.

Fifty-three percent said unemployment will increase under Biden’s leadership.

A full 85 percent estimated 2023 will be a “troubled year with much international discord.” Ninety percent said the same about domestic affairs.

Overall, Democrats are more hopeful than Republicans. The survey found:

Party identification is the greatest demographic differentiator in predictions for 2023, with Democrats more likely than Republicans to offer positive predictions for all of the dimensions. This is a typical phenomenon whereby Americas who identify with the sitting president’s party are more positive in general in their outlook for the year ahead. Majorities of Democrats foresee five positive developments in 2023. These include full or increasing employment (69%), a reasonable rise in prices (53%), a rising stock market (53%), an increase in U.S. power (56%) and a decrease in Russian power (79%). Democrats are least likely to predict political cooperation (13%) and a peaceful year mostly free of international disputes (21%).

The poll sampled 1,803 Americans from December 5-19 with a three-point margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.