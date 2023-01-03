White House on Speakership Vote: ‘Let the Process Play Out’

The White House maintains that it will “let the process play out” in terms of the speakership vote following Republicans failing to rally behind one candidate on the first round of voting on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not offer a substantial comment on the speakership vote in Congress, stating that the Biden administration at this point is simply letting the process “play out.”

“It’s a little bit of a hypothetical here. I don’t have the specifics on how that works out. But look, we have to see what the Republican conference does. Again, we’re not going to interfere. We’re going to let that process play out. I just don’t want to kind of dive into any hypotheticals until we see what occurs today,” she told reporters.

WATCH:

Jean-Pierre’s remarks follow Republicans failing to unite around a single House speaker candidate on the first round of voting — something that has not occurred in 100 years.

Former House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) received 203 votes in the first round of voting, and incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) received 212 votes. Nineteen Republicans ultimately defected, supporting someone other than McCarthy. Defectors’ votes went to a variety of members, including Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Jim Banks (R-IN), Lee Zeldin (R-NY), and Byron Donalds (R-FL).

The second vote also failed to produce a majority for any candidate, signaling a third ballot.

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage.