Election denier Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) unanimously won the support of Democrats for House speaker during Wednesday’s vote.

Jeffries, who has denied the legitimacy of elections over 100 times, maintained unconditional loyalty from his caucus on day two of speakership voting, despite his record of questioning the integrity of American elections.

“There is clearly a cloud of illegitimacy hanging over 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue that’s growing bigger by the day,” Jeffries falsely claimed in 2018.

Two years later, Jeffries falsely claimed former President Trump was an illegitimate president.

“Keep pouting. History will never accept you as a legitimate President,” he tweeted at Trump.

The Democrats’ willingness to support an election denier contradicts many on the left who attacked Republicans for questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

Nevertheless, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) on Tuesday first nominated Jeffries for speaker. During the speech, he falsely claimed Jeffries had not undermined democracy. Instead, he stated Jeffries will “not bend a knee to anyone who would seek to undermine our democracy.

“We are unified behind a speaker who is an unapologetic advocate for protecting and expanding our freedom. He does not traffic in extremism,” Aguilar claimed. “He does not grovel to or make excuses for a twice impeached so-called former president. Madam clerk, he does not bend a knee to anyone who would seek to undermine our democracy.”

Jeffries is not the only establishment Democrat to attack democracy. Over 150 examples show many Democrats have denied the legitimacy of American elections. Those include two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

In 2017, Pelosi falsely claimed that “[o]ur election was hijacked. There is no question.”

Hillary Clinton echoed Pelosi’s false claim two years later. In October 2019, Clinton alleged that Trump knew he is “an illegitimate president.”

In 2019, Harris also agreed Trump was an “illegitimate president.”

