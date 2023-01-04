House Speaker Vote Fails for Fourth Time

The House for the fourth time this week failed to confirm a speaker of the House.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) could not muster the votes to become the next speaker of the House. House Democrats unanimously backed Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for speaker, 201 House Republicans backed McCarthy, 20 House Republicans backed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), and one member voted present.

This means that the House will move onto a fifth ballot to find a speaker.

Given that the House has not elected a speaker, the House cannot start its business, which would presumably include investigations and other ways to hold the Joe Biden administration accountable.

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump released a statement backing McCarthy’s bid for speaker.

“Some really good conversations took place last night,” Trump said, “and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA,THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE “HOUSE” TWICE!”