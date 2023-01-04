President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday before departing the White House that he hopes the Republicans can “get their act together” in electing a speaker of the House.

“With regard to the fight over the speaker — that’s not my problem,” Biden said when asked about the Republican Party fighting over the speakership in the House, Fox News reported.

“I just think that it is embarrassing the way it has taken so long and the way they are treating one another. And the rest of the world looking, looking at, you know, can we get our act together and what I focus on getting things done,” he added.

Biden added, “This is not a good look” on the world stage. … “It’s not a good thing. It’s the United States of America. And I hope they get their act together.”

The president’s remarks came after a small group of Republicans rejected House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid for speaker three times on Tuesday before adjourning for the day and leaving the spot in the House vacant and new members not being able to be sworn in on the first day of the 118th Congress.

Breitbart News’ Ashley Oliver reported on Tuesday:

After three rounds of ballots — a historic feat as no speaker vote has exceeded one ballot in 100 years — the House adjourned without a speaker and voting is expected to resume Wednesday. In the first two rounds of voting, 19 members defected, first voting for a scattered list of alternatives and then all uniting behind Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in the second round. In the third round, all 19 members plus Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) voted again for Jordan, despite Jordan advocating for McCarthy as well as nominating McCarthy in the prior round.

The House returned to the chamber on Wednesday to continue voting on the speakership until someone is able to reach a majority of the votes.

