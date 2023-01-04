Mike Braun Breaks Hoosier Fundraising Record in Race for Governor

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) has raised $1.5 million within the first 30 days of announcing his run for governor.

Braun told supporters in a written statement he has only just begun:

From raising $1.5 million within one month, more grassroots donors than anyone else in the races, and numerous statewide polls showing a commanding, double-digit lead, it’s truly humbling to have the support of Hoosiers. Despite all of the support and momentum, we will take nothing for granted, and I promise to campaign just as hard as when I defeated three career politicians in 2018. In the coming year, I will continue my annual tradition of visiting all 92 counties and unveil my vision to reduce the cost of healthcare, create good-paying Hoosier jobs, and a plan to stand with law enforcement to reduce crime.

Braun’s campaign said that no other candidate has raised this much money within one month of announcing their candidacy for governor. Braun also had more individual donors than his opponents, suggesting he has a strong grassroots network across Indiana.

Braun hopes to replace the outgoing Gov. Eric Holcomb (R), who has been term-limited. Braun leads Eric Doden, a former Mike Pence gubernatorial appointee, Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and others.

A survey from Mark It Red found that Braun’s leads his next potential challenger by 37 percent.

A late December poll from Bellweather Research surveying 457 likely GOP primary voters found that Braun leads other primary opponents by double digits.

A response:AI poll found likely primary voters in Indiana view Braun most favorably.

Braun told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle in December he is running for governor to bring about “real change” to Indiana.

If elected to be the next Hoosier governor, Braun said he would enact health care reform by making health care more transparent and competitive. He said he would boost education and rural broadband in America as well.