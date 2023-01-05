Donald Trump: GOP’s ‘Smart’ Speaker Negotiations Will Ultimately Benefit Party

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the Republican Party’s hard-fought speaker negotiations will ultimately benefit the party.

Trump, who renewed his support of Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, stated the GOP will be a “stronger” party and “more united” after the debate concludes.

“Very good things are happening behind the scenes for the Republican Party. Intense but Smart negotiations between GREAT and PATRIOTIC people are ongoing,” Trump said. “They all love our Country, and want something to go forward, ASAP.”

“This ‘event’ will end up making the Republican Party STRONGER and more UNITED than ever before. OUR NATION IS AT STAKE,” he added.

Trump has allies on both sides of the speaker debate, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Yet he has maintained his support behind McCarthy.

Upon Trump renewing his endorsement of McCarthy after he failed to win the gavel on Tuesday, Gaetz, a longtime ally of the former president, publicly opposed Trump’s endorsement, calling it “sad.”

“This changes neither my view of McCarthy, nor Trump, nor my vote,” Gaetz told Fox News.

On the other side of the debate, Greene has been a consistent McCarthy backer. She praised the former president’s statement on Thursday as an effort to unite the party.

“Thank you President Trump, for continuing to be the leader of the Republican party and helping our conference unite,” she tweeted. “We are ready to get to work to Make America Great Again!”

As of noon Thursday, voting will continue until a speaker is chosen. McCarthy issued four new concessions Wednesday night in an effort to peel away some of his critics from opposing his bid.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.