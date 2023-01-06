Watch Live: Leftist ‘January 6th Justice’ Rally in D.C.

Progressive groups are hosting a “January 6th Justice Rally” in Washington, D.C., Friday “in observance of the two-year mark since the attack on the U.S. Capitol to prevent a peaceful transfer of power.”

“Join the Not Above the Law Coalition, Declaration for American Democracy and special guests Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Congressman John Sarbanes, and tentatively Congressman Jamie Raskin for our event in DC,” reads the event description. “This January 6th, we will gather together in front of the US Capitol to remember what happened on this day 2 years ago, and to call for action to protect our democracy.”

The event is slated to begin at 12 p.m. Eastern.