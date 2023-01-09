Only 35 percent of Democrats hold a favorable view of election denier Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the House Democrats’ new minority leader, a Sunday CBS/YouGov poll found.

Eighteen percent overall hold a favorable view of Jeffries, while 41 percent of respondents had never heard of him or his attacks on democracy.

Jeffries’ favorability among the Democrats’ intersection coalition was quite low. Among independents, Jeffries held a 16-point favorability. That number only increased to 22 percent among black voters and 20 percent among Hispanics. Only 19 percent of respondents younger than 30 viewed Jeffries favorably. Among American women, his rating sank to 14 percent.

In contrast, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) favorably was marked at 61 percent among Democrats. Among black respondents, she held a 44 percent approval rating. Twenty-five percent of Hispanics viewed her favorably. Overall, Pelosi’s favorability was 27 percent, nine points higher than Jeffries’.

Both Jeffries and Pelosi are election deniers. More than 100 times, Jeffries has denied the legitimacy of U.S. elections. Pelosi attacked democracy in 2017 when she falsely claimed the 2016 election “was hijacked,” stating, “There is no question.”

Jeffries assumed Pelosi’s speakership responsibilities last week amid 15 rounds of Republican speakership voting. During all 15 rounds, the entire Democrat caucus voted for election denier Jeffries to be their minority leader. Not one Democrat opposed his nomination.

The Democrats’ willingness to support an election denier contradicts many on the left who attacked Republicans for questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

The poll sampled 2,144 Americans from January 4 to January 6 with a 2.9-point margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.