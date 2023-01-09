Poll: Majority of Independents Want ‘Biden Crime Family’ Probes Prioritized

A majority of independents want congressional investigations into the Biden family business prioritized, a Sunday CBS/YouGov poll revealed.

Top Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has launched nine investigations into the Biden family business for potential violations, including money laundering, wire fraud, and tax evasion. The probes are separate from the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into Hunter Biden for tax and gun-related violations.

Fifty-seven percent of independents want Comer’s probes into Hunter prioritized, while 53 percent said the same for President Joe Biden.

“I want to be clear, this is an investigation of Joe Biden,” Comer announced in November. “The Biden family’s business dealings implicate a wide range of criminality from human trafficking to potential violations of the constitution.”

“In the 218th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with his family’s foreign partners and whether he is a president who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars or influence,” he said.

Comer’s investigation of the “Biden Crime Family” also has wide appeal among the majority of Americans. Thirty-one percent said it was a high priority to investigate Joe Biden, while 24 percent said it was a medium priority. For Hunter, 30 percent said Congress should highly prioritize an investigation. Twenty-nine percent said it was a medium priority.

Joe Biden and his staff have claimed at least seven times the president has not been involved in the family business, yet more than 17 pieces of evidence suggest Joe Biden has played an influential role in his son Hunter and brother James’s activities.

According to a Harris poll, 58 percent of voters believe that Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business dealings. Sixty percent say Hunter Biden has sold “influence and access” to the president.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

