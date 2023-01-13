Abortion Clinic at Center of Dobbs Ruling to Become Consignment Shop

The Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling, which ultimately overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the issue of abortion to the states, is set to become a consignment shop after sitting empty for the past sixth months, NBC News reported on Thursday.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization will now become a high-end consignment shop called Hunt, said owner David Carpenter, who bought the building soon after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. The former abortion clinic was known as the “Pink House” because of its pink-stucco facade, but the soon-to-be thrift store was repainted white earlier this week, the report states. The shop appears to sell furniture, “ornate chandeliers, sea-grass-woven chairs” and various antiques, its Facebook page shows.

Carpenter is in the process of relocating Hunt from a smaller shop nearby and said he purchased the building from a local developer who bought it from the clinic’s owner Diane Derzishe. The new location will be 3000 square feet is expected to open on March 1.

Carpenter told NBC News he did not want to discuss the building’s previous purpose, stating “That was then. This is now.”

“I want to do something that the community will embrace. I want it to be a positive thing. I don’t want to get into a political issue about it,” he said.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization officially closed on July 6, after a pro-life law activated following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. At the time, clinic owner Diane Derzis said she was planning to open another abortion clinic in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization opened in 1995 and was the state’s only abortion clinic by 2006, according to the report. The pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute found that 66 clinics in 15 states stopping performing abortions after the Dobbs decision, and twenty-six of those clinics closed altogether.