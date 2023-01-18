Exclusive: Elise Stefanik Endorses Jim Banks for U.S. Senate

Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third most senior House Republican, endorsed conservative fighter Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) for U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

“I’m proud to endorse my friend and colleague Jim Banks because I know he will work tirelessly on behalf of Hoosiers to save America,” Stefanik told Breitbart News exclusively.

Stefanik is the most senior Republican in Congress to have endorsed Banks.

“Jim Banks has been an incredibly fierce and effective conservative voice in the House of Representatives. He has championed the America First agenda and has been one of Nancy Pelosi’s worst nightmares,” she said.

“Our country needs more senators who won’t apologize for putting America first, and that’s why we need Jim Banks in the U.S. Senate,” Stefanik added.

Sources familiar with the endorsement tell Breitbart News that Banks would like Stefanik to stump for him in Indiana.

Banks launched his Senate bid Tuesday, telling Breitbart News exclusively that it is “more clear to me than ever” that the nation needs “conservative fighters in the Senate.”

Banks is running to replace Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), who is retiring from his seat to run for governor.

“Mike Braun has been a reliable conservative in his term,” Banks said. “He announced he’s running for governor, so it’s an open seat. I just believe I’m the type of conservative leader that Hoosiers are looking forward to send[ing] to the Senate.”

Banks said if elected, he will push for American First policies.

“I’ve been a leading conservative in the House on issues like securing the border and on America First policies like getting immigration policies to put American workers first and foreign policy that puts America First over the interests of other countries,” he said.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.