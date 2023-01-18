Former President Donald J. Trump unveiled his plans to prevent Chinese companies from buying up critical components, or “the crown jewels,” of the American economy in his latest campaign platform video released Wednesday.

WATCH:

Toward the beginning of the video, Trump highlights the many sectors of the United States economy that Chinese companies have infiltrated:

China has been spending trillions of dollars to take over the crown jewels of the United States economy and they are doing that. China is buying up our technology, they’re buying up food supplies, they’re buying up our farmland, they’re buying up our minerals and natural resources, they’re buying up our ports and shipping terminals. And with the help of corrupt influence peddlers, like the Biden Crime Family, China is even trying to buy up the pillars of the U.S. energy industry because, frankly, Biden and the group don’t care about real energy, they only care about nonsense energy – energy that doesn’t work and it never will.

Trump emphasized that the United States needs “to enact aggressive new restrictions on Chinese ownership of any vital infrastructure in the United States, including energy, technology, telecommunications, farmland, natural resources, medical supplies, and other strategic national assets.”

The 45th president laid out a vision to stop such companies from making future purchases of critical infrastructure and force companies to divest “any current holdings that put our national security at risk.”

“If we don’t do this, the United States will be owned by China, which would make them very happy,” said Trump. “When I’m president, I will ensure that America’s future remains firmly in American hands, just as I did when I was president before.”

Chinese companies have been buying up American farmland at an alarming clip in recent years, including one worrying purchase last year by the Fufeng Group, just miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, as Breitbart News reported. It is estimated that China owns some 192,000 acres of American farmland, according to Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC).

As Trump points out in the clip, some United States ports are even owned by Chinese companies. The Hill’s Sam Olsen wrote last week that “[c]ompanies from China own or operate over 93 ports in 53 countries, including in Seattle and Los Angeles.”

“China does not allow American companies to take over their critical infrastructure, and America should not allow China to take over our critical infrastructure,” Trump emphasized.