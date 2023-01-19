Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday he had no idea why government documents were taken to the Penn Biden Center, despite serving there as managing director for two years.

At a press conference, Blinken was asked if he was “aware of any reason why classified documents would have been packed and brought there while you were there, and whether you would be available for an interview if the special counsel requests.”

Blinken responded, “The short answer is no.”

He added, “Just as you heard from President Biden about a week ago, I was surprised to learn that there were any government records taken to the Penn Biden Center. I had no knowledge of it at the time.”

The records were found in a locked closet at the center, according to a statement by Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber.

Classified documents from Joe Biden’s vice-presidential office were discovered by the president's personal attorneys at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank in Washington, D.C.; Statement from Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber pic.twitter.com/uDOEoXWIDj — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) January 9, 2023

The center had office space in a private office building located across from the Capitol.

Blinken said he would “fully cooperate” with the special counsel looking into the matter of classified documents found at the center and at Biden’s Delaware home, where documents were found in a garage and in his home office.

“The White House of course has indicated that the administration is cooperating fully with the review that the Justice Department has undertaken, and I of course would cooperate fully with that review myself,” Blinken said.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.