Antony Blinken Says He Doesn’t Know Why Government Records Were Taken to Penn Biden Center

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 10: News cameramen stand outside an office building housing the Penn Biden Center on January 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was reviewing potentially classified documents found inside the Biden center, which President Joe Biden used after …
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File
Kristina Wong

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday he had no idea why government documents were taken to the Penn Biden Center, despite serving there as managing director for two years.

At a press conference, Blinken was asked if he was “aware of any reason why classified documents would have been packed and brought there while you were there, and whether you would be available for an interview if the special counsel requests.”

Blinken responded, “The short answer is no.”

He added, “Just as you heard from President Biden about a week ago, I was surprised to learn that there were any government records taken to the Penn Biden Center. I had no knowledge of it at the time.”

The records were found in a locked closet at the center, according to a statement by Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber.

The center had office space in a private office building located across from the Capitol.

Blinken said he would “fully cooperate” with the special counsel looking into the matter of classified documents found at the center and at Biden’s Delaware home, where documents were found in a garage and in his home office.

“The White House of course has indicated that the administration is cooperating fully with the review that the Justice Department has undertaken, and I of course would cooperate fully with that review myself,” Blinken said.

