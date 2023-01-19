Florida Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) remains hospitalized following an incident on his property during which he sustained several injuries; he is reportedly “making progress” after spending the night in ICU.

Steube’s official Twitter account provided the initial update on Wednesday, reporting that the congressman was involved in an accident on his property, sustaining “several injuries.”

In a Thursday update posted to Steube’s Twitter account, his team explained that the congressman was knocked 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs and spent the night in ICU.

According to his team, “Several serious injuries are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time.”

“He is making progress and in good spirits,” the update read, thanking the medical team on behalf of the congressman and his family.

“We are thankful to the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911, as well as Sarasota County’s Emergency Services for their quick response and transportation,” the update states.

“Additionally, our team expresses thanks to members of the media who waited patiently to accurately report the incident before releasing falsities to the public,” the update continues, noting that accurate updates will be found on his official Twitter account:

Thank you to all who continue to pray for Congressman Steube. The Congressman was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property yesterday afternoon. — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023

Congressman Steube and his family would like to express their deepest thanks to the team of doctors, nurses, and medical personnel treating him. — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also provided an update, noting he spoke with both the congressman and his wife this morning:

I spoke with @RepGregSteube and his wife, Jen, this morning. He is in good spirits, and our entire conference prays for a swift recovery. I informed him he will serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and he is eager to get back to work! — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 19, 2023

“He is in good spirits, and our entire conference prays for a swift recovery,” McCarthy said.

“I informed him he will serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and he is eager to get back to work!” he added.

This story is developing.