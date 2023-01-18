Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) was reportedly hospitalized after falling at his property late Wednesday afternoon.

“Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family,” his official congressional account stated on Wednesday.

Shortly after the congressman’s Twitter account released a statement, Florida Politics reported that he “fell about 25 feet before being transported to a Sarasota hospital,” where he is being hospitalized. It also noted that his office confirmed the report.

“The Sarasota Republican was reportedly doing routine home maintenance and apparently fell from his roof about 25 feet to the ground,” Florida Politics reported.

According to the news outlet, the congressman was found at his home by one of Rep. Vern Buchanan’s (R-FL) staffers, who was “in the neighborhood doing part time delivery work.”

Buchanan and Steube have neighboring congressional districts.

The story is developing story; please check back for updates.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.