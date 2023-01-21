4.2 Million Migrants Apprehended Along Southwest Border Under Biden Admin

Border Patrol agents apprehended a record-setting 4.2 million migrants during his first 23 months in office. The apprehension of 221,181 migrants by Border Patrol agents along the southwest border during the month of December brought the FY23 total to 633,451.

In a bizarre statement released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) late Friday evening, Acting Commissioner Troy Miller wrote, “The December update shows our new border enforcement measures are working.” His statement followed the Friday-night news dump with the release of the December Southwest Land Border Migration Report.

The report, released after the close of business on Friday night, shows Border Patrol agents apprehended 221,181 migrants during the month of December in the nine southwest border sectors. This brought the total for the new fiscal year to 633,451. In contrast, during the entire FY2020, President Donald Trump’s last full fiscal year in office, agents apprehended a total of 400,651.

During the last twelve months, agents apprehended more than 2.3 million migrants.

Commissioner Miller continued to blame other countries for the record-setting irregular migration crisis that developed immediately after President Joe Biden was sworn into office two years ago.

“This new migration challenge is not unique to the United States,” Miller deflected. “There are 2.5 million Venezuelans now living in Colombia and 1.5 million in Peru; Brazil and Chile are hosting more than 350,000 Haitians, and the number of displaced Nicaraguans in Costa Rica has more than doubled in the last 12 months alone.”

“In December, the large number of individuals fleeing failing communist regimes in Nicaragua and Cuba contributed to an increased number of migrants attempting to cross the border,” CBP officials stated.

Including both Border Patrol apprehensions and CBP migrant encounters at ports of entry, the total number of migrant encounters in December hit the highest-ever level with nearly 252,000 total encounters, Breitbart Texas reported.

In response, Lora Ries, former acting DHS deputy chief of staff and director of the Heritage Foundation’s border security team wrote, “It’s easy to get lost in all the numbers, but don’t let this one pass by without being shocked and outraged. Biden’s border crisis is literally historic and has been for years now, but this is simply a devastating number.”

“For the second time, Biden’s CBP needs to make a bigger chart to visualize this historic number,” Mora added. “More than 250,000 apprehensions—and that doesn’t even include the rising number of got-aways—mean that even more Border Patrol agents are being pulled off the line to process and release illegal aliens into the interior so that the Biden administration doesn’t get stuck with embarrassing photos of overcrowded facilities.”

These overcrowded facilities were exposed in the El Paso Sector with the apprehension of nearly 56,000 migrants in December. Border Patrol processing and detention centers designed to hold approximately 3,500 people filled beyond capacity to more than 5,600 migrants in mid-December, Breitbart reported.

NGO shelters were forced to close their doors to new migrants after the Border Patrol dumped more than 10,000 people onto the city’s streets in freezing weather conditions in a single week. The massive dump of migrants in El Paso led the Democrat mayor to declare a state of disaster in December.

However, President Joe Biden saw none of this humanitarian disaster during his Potemkin village tour of El Paso in January after city police and Border Patrol agents swept migrants off the streets and forced many back across the border to Mexico under Title 42.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott met President Biden on the tarmac at the El Paso airport and handed the president a scathing letter regarding the federal government’s failure to secure the border during this administration.

Abbott wrote, “Your visit to our southern border with Mexico today is $20 billion too little and two years too late. Moreover, your visit avoids the sites where mass illegal immigration occurs and sidesteps the thousands of angry Texas property owners whose lives have been destroyed by your border policies.”

The five Texas-based Border Patrol sectors account for more than 60 percent of all migrant apprehensions by Border Patrol agents.

Earlier this month, U.S. Representative Pat Fallon filed articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas because of his failure to enforce federal border security and immigration law.

“Since day one, Secretary Mayorkas’ policies have undermined law enforcement activities at our southern border,” Fallon said in a statement on Fox News. “From perjuring himself before Congress about maintaining operational control of the border to the infamous ‘whip-gate’ slander against our border patrol agents, Secretary Mayorkas has proven time and time again that he is unfit to lead the Department of Homeland Security.”

In a poll released last Friday, 54 percent of American adults blam President Biden either a “great deal” or “some,” Breitbart News reported