Elon Musk Meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Capitol Hill

Twitter CEO Elon Musk traveled to Capitol Hill on Thursday and met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to discuss how Twitter can be “fair to both parties,” Musk said on his social media platform.

Musk noted he also met with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). The meeting with Jeffries may have been unplanned, as McCarthy reportedly offered to introduce the pair while they were both in his office, according to the Hill.

“Just met with @SpeakerMcCarthy & @RepJeffries to discuss ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties,” Musk tweeted.

In addition to meeting with McCarthy and Jeffries, Breitbart News observed Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) entering McCarthy’s office after Jeffries had left. Jordan spent nearly an hour in the Speaker’s office while Musk was still there.

Jordan, who will also chair the Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, has said he plans to delve into the “Twitter files,” including their revelation that the FBI paid Twitter $3.4 million for working with the agency.

McCarthy, who turned 58 on Thursday, joked after the meeting that Musk visited Capitol Hill to wish him a happy birthday.

“He came to wish me happy birthday,” McCarthy said while emerging from the peaker’s office, according to Bloomberg. “We’ve been friends for years.”

Musk is a “longtime McCarthy donor,” the outlet noted. In fact, Musk spoke at a Republican retreat last summer in Wyoming that McCarthy hosted.

When a reporter asked McCarthy if he spoke with Musk about the debt ceiling, McCarthy said, “No,” per Bloomberg.