Poll: Most Support Governors Asking Citizen Volunteers to Defend Southern Border

Most likely voters support the prospect of individual governors asking citizen volunteers to defend the southern border, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Wednesday found.

The survey asked respondents, “If your state Governor asked for citizens to volunteer to help defend the Southern Border, would you support that Governor?”

A small majority – 51.8 percent – said “yes,” they would support such action, compared to 31.9 percent who said “no” and 16.3 percent who remain unsure.

Democrats are not generally supportive of that idea, as 69.5 percent said they would reject it, compared to two in ten who would support it. Ten percent remain unsure.

Republicans are far more supportive, with 72.9 percent indicating that they would support the governor who pitched that idea. A plurality of independents, 46.9 percent, agree, but 36.2 percent said they would not support the idea. Another 16.9 percent of independents are unsure.

The survey was taken January 9-12, 2023, among 1,079 likely general election voters and has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

It comes on the heels of another Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey, first obtained by Breitbart News, which found just 14 percent of likely voters supporting amnesty for illegal aliens.

As Breitbart News reported:

Three-quarters of U.S. voters believe that those who entered the country illegally should simply be expelled, and 59.5 percent said those who have entered the country illegally should be expelled and those in the asylum review process should have the review completed and determination made, whether that be asylum or removal. Just 14.3 percent believe that asylum and citizenship should be granted to those who entered the country unlawfully. Perhaps more telling is the fact that less than three percent of Hispanic voters, 2.8 percent specifically, believe those who entered the country illegally or are in the asylum review process should be granted amnesty and citizenship, while 78.9 percent of Hispanic voters believe that those who entered the country illegally should be expelled.

Further, a recent Yahoo/YouGov survey found 54 percent of Americans blaming Biden, at least somewhat, for the record illegal immigration levels. All the while, the Biden administration continues to release thousands of border crossers into the U.S. interior. His administration released 150,000 illegal border crossers into the U.S. without court dates in the summer of 2021 alone.

Border Patrol agents have apprehended roughly 4.2 million migrants during Biden’s time in the White House and 221,181 in December 2022 alone.