DACA Illegal Alien, Freed by Sanctuary County, Sentenced to Life in Prison for Triple Murder

An illegal alien, once enrolled in former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and previously freed by a sanctuary county, has been sentenced to life in prison after murdering three Americans.

Luis Perez, a 27-year-old DACA illegal alien from Mexico, was sentenced this month to five consecutive life sentences after having been found guilty last year of murdering 38-year-old Steven Marler, 23-year-old Josh Hampton, and a woman accused of being an accomplice to Marler and Hampton’s murders.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Perez was allowed to stay in the U.S. despite his illegal alien status after receiving DACA protections in 2012 and 2014.

In late 2017, Perez was arrested and charged with domestic violence in Middlesex County, New Jersey. Even as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) asked for custody of Perez, the jurisdiction’s sanctuary policy ensured he was released back into the community.

Then, in November 2018, Perez showed up at Marler and Hampton’s residence — where he once lived — and shot them both to death. Driving a getaway car, police allege was 21-year-old Sabrina Starr whom Hampton had been dating.

Days later, Perez shot and killed Starr.

Angel Mom Deborah Elkins, Hampton’s mother, broke her silence in October 2019, advocating for Sen. Ted Budd’s (R-NC) “Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act.” The legislation would create a private right for Angel Families to sue sanctuary jurisdictions for compensatory damages in civil court.

Last year, Breitbart News exclusively reported, Angel Parents met with House Republicans pleading with them to back the legislation in a future GOP-controlled Congress. Since then, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been elected speaker, though Republicans have yet to introduce the bill in the House or Senate.

