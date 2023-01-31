MURFREESBORO, Tennessee — A mother told Breitbart News why she opposes the agenda to transition children at a rally against genital mutilation.

“I came out here today to, one, support children” mother Riley Jerrolds, who was attending the rally, told Breitbart News. She went on to reference the use of sex change operations on children with gender dysphoria, noting “we know that this is child abuse, and I am against this child abuse.”

Jerrolds commented on the counter-protesters, remarking “I’m reading some of the signs … I don’t think they actually know why we’re here.” She added “we’re here because we don’t want children to be mutilated by these predatory doctors.”

She also explained that she is part of a group called “Mom Army,” which seeks to defend children. The organization’s mission is “to end the war on children … our biggest focus is protecting these children, whether it is grooming in schools” or “being trafficked,” she noted before going on to say that Mom Army is here to “work with legislators to get laws in every single state to protect children, to protect our next generation.”

Breitbart News also asked “What is your message to Republican politicians, Republican leaders who … don’t want to discuss issues like this?”

“For one, this is not a partisan issue, this is a moral issue. It is morally wrong to mutilate children,” Jerrolds responded before adding “They need to get a backbone and stick up for the next generation.”

Meanwhile, Breitbart News captured video of pro-trans protesters as they attempted to disrupt the event by using megaphones and other noise makers. They also beat a drum and yelled through a megaphone as a speaker led attendees in prayer.

One pro-trans protester held a sign that read, “Jesus is Trans.”

Another pro-trans protester carried a sign that said, “Cis people are creepy.”

In one instance captured on video by Breitbart News, police officers had to step in after pro-trans protesters approached a rally attendee and a face-off between the two sides ensued.

