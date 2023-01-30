Demonstrators gathered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to rally against the transitioning of children and were met with counter-protesters who attempted to disrupt the event.

Participants gathered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for the Teens Against Gender Mutilation rally to demonstrate against sex change operations on minors.

They assembled in downtown Murfreesboro in front of the city’s library on Saturday to hear from various speakers including Chloe Cole, a young woman who attempted to transition into a man but is now detransitioning.

The event, which was hosted by the conservative organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was met with counter-demonstrators who shouted and used noise-making devices and megaphones in an attempt to drown out the speakers. One pro-trans protester held a sign that read “trans girls need guns.”

While some of the counter-protesters held transgender pride flags, others carried signs, with one reading “Jesus was Trans.”

Several of the counter-protesters attempted to disrupt the event, kneeling on the ground during the pledge of allegiance before yelling through a megaphone and beating a drum as a speaker led the attendees in prayer.

One pro-trans protester screamed at a rally attendee.

In one instance captured on video by Breitbart News, police officers had to step in after pro-trans protesters approached a rally attendee and a face-off between the two sides ensued.

Another counter-protester held a sign that claimed teenagers love drag shows. Meanwhile, one sign read “no feminism without trans women.”

According to at least one protester in Murfreesboro, TN, “teens ❤️ drag shows.” pic.twitter.com/uldulmpboq — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) January 29, 2023

One pro-trans protester screamed and fell to her knees as speakers took the stage.

“I’m super happy and stable guys, I swear!” pic.twitter.com/OHkBvDPExT — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) January 29, 2023

At multiple points before and during the rally, the two sides confronted one another, prompting the police to get in the middle of the crowd to create distance between them.

Other pro-trans protesters wore headphones and danced, with one carrying a sign that read “Cis people are creepy.” One counter protester used an umbrella to prevent attendees from filming the dancing.

Breitbart News has investigated and documented the role that pharmaceutical companies, particularly those that make puberty blockers, have had in the push to normalize transgender identification among youth. One investigation revealed that AbbVie Pharmaceuticals, which makes a drug that is commonly used as a puberty blocker, was listed as a sponsor of a pro-trans organization that secures media appearances for children who are attempting to change their sex.

The Tennessee State Legislature is set to consider a bill that would ban the use of puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and sex change surgeries on youth who are experiencing gender dysphoria. The bill was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R) and House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R).

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.