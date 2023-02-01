Metro Employee Shot, Killed While Intervening to Protect Woman

A Washington, DC, Metro employee was shot and killed Wednesday while intervening to protect a woman near the Potomac Avenue Metro.

The DCist reported that the suspect pulled a gun while riding on a Metrobus near the station around 9:00 a.m.

The gunman allegedly shot one person in the leg, then walked into the Potomac Avenue Metro station, where he allegedly shot another person in the leg.

The alleged shooter then confronted a woman, which is when a Metro employee stepped in.

ABC News noted that the employee, 64-year-old Robert Cunningham, was fatally shot by the alleged gunman.

A second Metro employee then intervened, and “was able to deescalate the situation. The gunman was taken into custody but his identity was not released.

Cunningham was a Metro mechanic. The Metro agency released a statement, saying, “Metro is mourning the loss of a heroic employee, Robert Cunningham, who intervened on behalf of a customer today at Potomac Avenue Station and was a victim of senseless gun violence. In his remembrance, Metro has lowered its flags to half-staff during this time of grief.”

