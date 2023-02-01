Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) says Democrats cannot explain how flooding the United States labor market with millions of illegal alien workers every year helps better the lives of America’s working and middle class.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, McClintock detailed how waves of illegal immigration impact the quality of life, public schools, job prospects, wages, social services, and public safety that working and middle class Americans rely on.

Mainly, Democrats “have never explained” how illegal immigration aids American citizens, McClintock said:

What the Democrats have never explained is how our schools are made better by packing classrooms with non-English speaking students, how our hospitals are made more accessible by flooding emergency rooms with illegals demanding care, how our social safety net is strengthened by adding millions of impoverished and dependent individuals to systems that are already strained to the breaking point, how our neighborhoods are made safer by introducing violent cartels into our communities and making it impossible to deport criminal illegal aliens, how our nation is made safer as known terrorists are encountered entering our country in record numbers, how our children are made more secure with fentanyl pouring across our border, or how working families are helped by flooding the labor market with cheap illegal labor. [Emphasis added]

“This is the nightmare the Democrats have unleashed on our country,” McClintock said.

In 2020, a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report admitted that “Immigration has exerted downward pressure on the wages of relatively low-skilled workers who are already in the country, regardless of their birthplace.”

The report came as years of extensive research by economists like George Borjas and analyst Steven Camarota reveals that current immigration levels burden U.S. taxpayers and America’s working and middle class, while redistributing about $500 billion in wealth every year to corporate special interests and newly arrived immigrants.

Similar research shows how Americans’ wages are crushed by mass immigration.

Most Americans agree with McClintock that immigration is largely a labor issue. A survey conducted last year found that about 73 percent of Americans believe their job prospects are cut as a result of a constant inflow of foreign workers, often illegally in the U.S. Only 26 percent said mass immigration does not pose a risk to the labor market.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.