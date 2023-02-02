A CNN camera crew was as of Thursday morning present on the street outside former Vice President Mike Pence’s advocacy group headquarters in downtown Washington, DC, Breitbart News has learned.

The group is called Advancing American Freedom and has headquarters in downtown Washington, D.C.

Photos of the CNN staffers—who had a camera on a tripod there—provided to Breitbart News suggest the camera crew was possibly awaiting action from the Department of Justice (DOJ) or FBI in the ongoing classified document scandals plaguing Pence, former President Donald Trump, and current President Joe Biden.

CNN and the DOJ have not replied to requests for comment.

Pence officials have previously made clear that staff-led searches have been conducted both at Pence’s home in Indiana and at this organization’s headquarters and that there are no other possible locations to search.

The presence of the CNN camera crew raises questions about whether or not the DOJ or FBI are leaking to establishment media any key facts or intelligence about the various investigations. At this stage, there is no reason to believe that any intelligence that CNN may have gotten is correct or incorrect either, and Pence’s office has not been raided or searched yet by federal agents—and it is unclear if it ever will be.

Pence voluntarily provided classified documents he discovered at his Indiana home recently to federal authorities, which somewhat roped him into the simmering scandal currently ripping Biden apart. Federal authorities searched Biden’s two homes in Delaware in recent weeks, and have been zoning in on troves of documents at the Universities of Pennsylvania and Delaware as well from his time as Vice President during former President Barack Obama’s administration and from his time as a U.S. Senator.

A source close to Pence said that the former vice president and his team will comply with the various authorities and have been in touch with the FBI about the possibility of scheduling additional searches.

Trump, meanwhile, saw his home at Mar-a-Lago raided back in August as part of that probe, which now is being overseen by a Special Counsel—a Special Counsel has also been appointed in the Biden case too.

Questions of leaks to media about flashy law enforcement action like executions of search warrants or even just voluntary searches have dominated each of these stories for weeks. It is unclear if the DOJ or FBI will take any action against leakers in their midst, or if the Department and Agency believe that such leaks are acceptable.

It is also unclear if the CNN news crew is still remaining outside Pence’s organization.