Photos: NYPD Officers Remove Migrants Camped Outside Manhattan Hotel

New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers were forced to clear border crossers who had refused to leave the Watson Hotel in Manhattan after being asked to move from the luxury property to a mega-shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.
As Breitbart News chronicled, the mostly single adult male border crossers — bused from Texas and Arizona — had refused to leave the Watson Hotel after the city initially placed them there, for free. Activists with the border crossers demanded that the new arrivals be placed in “vacant luxury apartments” all along the city’s Billionaires Row, paid for by New Yorkers.
Mayor Eric Adams (D), in a plea to the border crossers, issued a video message this week trying to entice them to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, detailing the mega-shelter’s warm rooms and healthy food options.
Late on Wednesday evening, local media reports, NYPD officers as well as city sanitation workers cleared the migrant encampment in front of the Watson Hotel. The border crossers seemingly trashed the area after spending the last few nights on the sidewalks.
Migrants camp out in front of the Watson Hotel after being evicted, on February 01, 2023 in New York City. (Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)
Migrants camp out in front of the Watson Hotel after being evicted, on February 01, 2023 in New York City. (Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)
Migrants camp out in front of the Watson Hotel after being evicted, on February 01, 2023 in New York City. (Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)
Migrants camp out in front of the Watson Hotel after being evicted, on February 01, 2023 in New York City. (Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)
Migrants camp out in front of the Watson Hotel after being evicted, on February 01, 2023 in New York City. (Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)
Migrants camp out in front of the Watson Hotel after being evicted, on February 01, 2023 in New York City. (Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)
Migrants camp out in front of the Watson Hotel after being evicted, on February 01, 2023 in New York City. (Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)
Migrants camp out in front of the Watson Hotel after being evicted, on February 01, 2023 in New York City. (Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)
Venezuelan migrants who had been bused to New York from the Texas border refuse to leave for a city run migrant shelter in Brooklyn after being kicked out of their rooms at the Watson Hotel, February 1, 2023 in midtown New York City, New York. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
Venezuelan migrants who had been bused to New York from the Texas border refuse to leave for a city run migrant shelter in Brooklyn after being kicked out of their rooms at the Watson Hotel, February 1, 2023 in midtown New York City, New York. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
Venezuelan migrants who had been bused to New York from the Texas border refuse to leave for a city run migrant shelter in Brooklyn after being kicked out of their rooms at the Watson Hotel, February 1, 2023 in midtown New York City, New York. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
New York Police Department police and Department of Sanitation workers clear asylum seekers from the sidewalk in front of Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen of Manhattan Wednesday night following days of protest and uncertainty in New York, United States, on February 01, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
New York Police Department police and Department of Sanitation workers clear asylum seekers from the sidewalk in front of Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen of Manhattan Wednesday night following days of protest and uncertainty in New York, United States on February 01, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
New York Police Department police and Department of Sanitation workers clear asylum seekers from the sidewalk in front of Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen of Manhattan Wednesday night following days of protest and uncertainty in New York, United States on February 01, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
New York Police Department police and Department of Sanitation workers clear asylum seekers from the sidewalk in front of Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen of Manhattan Wednesday night following days of protest and uncertainty in New York, United States, on February 01, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
New York Police Department police and Department of Sanitation workers clear asylum seekers from the sidewalk in front of Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen of Manhattan Wednesday night following days of protest and uncertainty in New York, United States on February 01, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
New York Police Department police and Department of Sanitation workers clear asylum seekers from the sidewalk in front of Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen of Manhattan Wednesday night following days of protest and uncertainty in New York, United States on February 01, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
New York Police Department police and Department of Sanitation workers clear asylum seekers from the sidewalk in front of Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen of Manhattan Wednesday night following days of protest and uncertainty in New York, United States on February 01, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.