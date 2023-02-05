Koch Network Vows to Oppose Trump in Republican Presidential Primary: ‘We’ve Got to Turn the Page’

SALEM, NH - JANUARY 28: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee's Annual Meeting on January 28, 2023 in Salem, New Hampshire. In his first campaign events since announcing his plans to run for president for a third time, the former President will also …
Scott Eisen/Patrick T. Fallon for The Washington Post
John Binder

The billionaire Koch brothers’ network of donor-class organizations is vowing to oppose former President Donald Trump as he looks to secure the Republican nomination in the 2024 primary race.

A memo from Americans for Prosperity CEO Emily Seidel details the network’s plan to publicly oppose Trump’s candidacy in the GOP presidential primary — a move that comes as no surprise as the Kochs and former president have long been at odds on policy.

“The Republican Party is nominating bad candidates who are advocating for things that go against core American principles. And the American people are rejecting them,” the memo states:

When you understand the landscape this way, it’s clear: Our country must move past the current political situation – we’ve got to turn the page on the past several years. [Emphasis added]

Lots of people are frustrated. But very few people are in a position to do something about it. AFP is. Now is the time to rise to the occasion. [Emphasis added]

The memo was issued to the network’s donors at a Palm Springs, California, summit this weekend where Republicans such as Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) were in attendance.

State Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks at an election-night gathering after winning the Republican primary for U.S. Senate at the Sheraton in Westport Plaza on August 02, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. Schmitt defeated former Gov. Eric Greitens and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler for the Republican nomination to replace Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, who decided not to seek a third term. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Sen. Eric Schmitt on August 02, 2022, in St Louis, Missouri. (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

The Koch network, for decades, has been opposed to populist-nationalist policy solutions to some of the nation’s biggest issues. Trump’s victory in the 2016 GOP presidential primary and in the subsequent general election made even more public the network’s opposition to reducing immigration, putting tariffs on foreign imports, and other issues out of step with Republican voters.

In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party in Mount Pleasant, S.C. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, posted a video of obscenities that she said had been spray-painted on her Charleston-area home over the Memorial Day weekend. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Most recently, for example, the Washington Free Beacon reported that the Koch network has joined the likes of billionaire George Soros and the left-wing Rockefeller Brothers Fund to revive the Iran nuclear deal that was backed by former President Obama and thrown out by Trump in 2018.

Americans for Prosperity’s political action committee (PAC), which serves as the network’s largest political arm, spends tens of millions of dollars each election cycle to back a number of Republican candidates.

The PAC’s donors — including real estate developers, financial firms, Big Agriculture, and construction companies — are those most likely to benefit from the network’s public policy positions.

In 2022, the PAC spent millions to back Republicans such as Herschel Walker, Ron Johnson, Mehmet Oz, Ted Budd, Eric Schmitt, David Perdue, Mike Lee, Maria Salazar, and Nancy Mace, among others.

