PHOTOS: L.A. Holds Massive Public Memorial for Mountain Lion P-22

LOS ANGELES, California — L.A. held a massive outdoor memorial Saturday for P-22, a mountain lion that became famous for living in the hills above Hollywood and was euthanized in December after being hit by a car.

As Breitbart News reported late last year:

Officials euthanized the famous and beloved mountain lion known as P-22 on Saturday morning, after deciding that the cat’s injuries from a recent apparent collision with a car were too painful and difficult to survive. The mountain lion, known to inhabit the hills of Griffith Park, and occasionally seen on cameras mounted on forest trails or driveways, had become a celebrated part of local folklore over the past several years. However, the lone male, who was monitored by wildlife authorities, had finally been overcome by the challenge of life in urban surroundings and could no longer survive after his injuries.

The memorial, held for several hours in Griffith Park’s Greek Theatre, became a massive campaign for wildlife conservation, watched by thousands onsite and many more online.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

In an event that lasted more than three hours and was streamed online to thousands of viewers, more than four dozen speakers — including scientists, advocates, politicians and celebrities — honored the puma’s far-reaching impact on environmental advocacy and wildlife research. … The National Wildlife Foundation aims to raise $500 million for wildlife crossings in the next five years. … Elected officials — including Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman, state Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) and U.S. Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) — also honored their mountain lion constituent.

While it may strike outsiders — as well as some locals — as bizarre to devote so much attention to one animal, when there are tens of thousands of homeless human beings on the streets, P-22 had become a symbol of freedom to many L.A. residents — a sign of the wild spirit of nature in a city overrun by concrete and asphalt.

Though rarely sighted, P-22 became a beloved, almost mythological presence.

The Washington Post added that he was often described, and celebrated, in terms reserved for the human celebrities who dominate local culture:

He was known by one hyphenated name. And on Saturday, thousands of Angelenos attended his memorial service at the Greek Theatre, the same venue graced by Bruce Springsteen and Aretha Franklin. Just like the Boss and the Queen of Soul, P-22 packed the house.

It was a celebration of the life of an L.A. icon — and almost certainly the first of its kind for a mountain lion. Politicos jockeyed for spots on the list of speakers, tickets sold out in hours, and the Hollywood sign stood sentinel not far away.

Last October, another mountain lion, previously unknown, was spotted in west L.A. outside this author’s home. A few days later, another sighting — possibly of the same lion — took place in the center of busy Brentwood.

There is a growing awareness of the vulnerability of the state’s mountain lion population. A recent study suggested that one to two mountain lions are killed on the state’s roads each week — 535 in eight years.

