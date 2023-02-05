Only 39 percent of likely voters in the United States want Vice President Kamala Harris to remain as President Joe Biden’s running mate in 2024, a Rasmussen Reports poll found.

The poll released Friday found that only 39 percent want to see Harris run as Biden’s running mate if he runs in 2024. In comparison, 48 percent of the respondents said they did not want to see Harris be the running mate. Thirteen percent said they were unsure.

Divided by party, 68 percent of Republican respondents said they would not want Harris to run as the vice president on the 2024 ticket, while 63 percent of Democrat respondents said Harris should be the running mate.

However, with independents, 32 percent said she would be the running mate, while a majority (51 percent) think she should not be. Only seventeen percent were not sure.

Additionally, the poll found that only 43 percent of the respondents also had a favorable impression, which included 19 percent who said they had a “very favorable” view. In comparison, 55 percent viewed the vice president unfavorably.

Last month, shortly after Biden hit his halfway point as a first-term president, there was a report that indicated several Democrats have also expressed doubts about Harris running on the 2024 Democrat ticket as many are becoming worried about Biden’s age and if she would be able to take over — since he would be 86 years old at the end of a second term.

'Everything I’ve ever fought for is for someone like her to be president … But I don’t know that the people who have to make that happen feel that way right now. I don’t know that she has what it takes to get over the hump in our present environment.' https://t.co/Qc3d9vrOa9 — Cleve R. Wootson Jr. (@CleveWootson) January 30, 2023

A Democrat strategist in South Carolina told the Washington Post, “Every fiber in my body wants her to be president; everything I’ve ever fought for is for someone like her to be president.”

“I think she’s a good person with a good heart who can lead the country. But I don’t know that the people who have to make that happen feel that way right now. I don’t know that she has what it takes to get over the hump in our present environment,” the Democrat strategist added.

This also comes as Biden has still not officially announced whether he will run for a second term in 2024. However, he recently teased reporters about running while on vacation in the Virgin Islands with family members. There have been reports of him readying a 2024 team.