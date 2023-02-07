Freshman Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) is set to speak on behalf of the Working Families Party Tuesday night, shortly after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address finishes.

Ramirez’s response should start around 10:30 p.m. eastern, shortly after Biden concludes his State of the Union address.

The first-term Illinois lawmaker is expected to respond to Biden’s speech, which is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. eastern, and use it to refute the Republican response from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) and Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ), which is also slated to start shortly after Biden concludes.

Ramirez is expected to talk about Social Security, Medicare, abortion rights, and immigration.

“Social Security, Medicare, abortion rights, and comprehensive immigration reform are not political talking points. They’re essential to our nation’s well being,” Ramirez said in a statement. “We must also show working people how Democrats will deliver for them if they put us back in the majority. That’s our path to a working families majority in Congress.”

Last year, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) drew headlines when she gave the response to Biden’s State of the Union address for the left. In her unusual rebuttal, she ultimately scolded the president for failing to enact Green New Deal-like policies into law.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.