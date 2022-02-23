Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) will deliver a formal response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Tuesday night on behalf of the leftist group Working Families Party and complain about the “moderate” Democrats blocking his agenda, according to a report.

In Tlaib’s speech, on behalf of the Working Families Party, she is expected to complain about the “moderate” Democrats who blocked the process of passing Biden and the Democrat’s agenda ideas, such as the reconciliation package and the climate change package, Politico stated.

Politico added that the radical Democrat would also “make the case that liberals have pushed aggressively for his agenda” and further complain about the Republicans and “intransigent Democrats” that have successfully blocked the legislation from becoming law. However,

“No one fought harder for Build Back Better and a pro-democracy agenda than progressives,” Tlaib told Politico. However, in November, Tlaib and other far-left Democrats voted against the infrastructure bill because it was not as aligned with Build Back Better as they wanted.

“The work is unfinished, and we’re not giving up on what our communities deserve. We need to get as much done for the people as we can this year and elect a majority that can deliver for working families in 2023,” she added, indicating she hopes more far-left Democrats will be elected this year to Congress than previous years.

The report noted that Tlaib’s speech would put on full display the divide between the different factions of the Democrat party that have been playing out between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the “moderate” Democrats, and those on the far-left Democrats, like Tlaib, during Biden’s presidency.

Of course, this is also at a time when the midterms are quickly approaching, and vulnerable Democrats have pled with the far-left Democrats to temper their radical “defund the police” push, as the Republicans are using it as a talking point to attack the Democrats on the campaign trail.

