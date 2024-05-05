A passenger at Miami International Airport was caught with some slithering stowaways in his pants, according to TSA.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers reported discovering a bag of snakes tucked away in a man’s pants at a checkpoint on April 26.

Officers called U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Miami-Dade Police to assist with the snakes, TSA said in a post to X.

Officers at @iflymia detected this bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint on Fri, April 26. @TSA called our @CBPSoutheast and Miami-Dade Police partners in to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. pic.twitter.com/CggJob8IT8 — TSA_Gulf (@TSA_Gulf) April 30, 2024

The post included a picture of two snakes, as well as a small camouflage bag that the creatures were kept in.

The snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to the agency.