Morris: Establishment Darling AOC Runs Interference on Biden Corruption

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who rode into Congress as a populist “progressive,” has declared herself a card carrying member of the establishment, as she now runs interference for Hunter Biden — probably the most distinguished enemy of the working-class in American politics.

In true theatre kid form, the same person who spent her career lamenting about how she was “born in a place where your ZIP code determines your destiny,” and the evils of “lobbyists’ money,” is now serving the quintessential “my dad’s a lawyer” dirtbag who used his last name to exploit tax payers and sell their national interest to the highest bidder.

During the first House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday on the censorship of the “laptop from hell” reporting by the New York Post, ahead of the 2020 election — a historic and unprecedented censorship conspiracy that she called a “hiccup” — AOC said reporting on Hunter’s malfeasance was “a right-wing political operation.”

“We could be talking about health care, we could be talking about bringing down the cost of prescription drugs, we can be talking about abortion rights, civil rights, voting rights. But instead we’re talking about Hunter Biden’s half fake laptop story,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Speaking to Bloomberg on Tuesday, AOC called the investigations into Hunter “weaponizing” a committee to harass a private citizen who was on drugs.

“And I think it’s especially atrocious given that this was a person who has been open about struggling with substance misuse and it’s just a horrifying thing to do,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez — who has made a name for herself by flaming the evils of “capitalism,” corruption, and excess, and who claims she “[understands] the pain of working-class Americans” — is now going to dismiss taking tens of millions of dollars from corrupt gangsters in Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia in exchange for favorable U.S. policy, as “struggling with substance misuse.”

However, the “I was on drugs when I sold the country and actually it’s all really a right-wing media narrative” line did not originate with AOC — that talking point was hatched by Hunter Biden’s lawyers, and will be the Biden scion’s main defense against the onslaught he is about to face.

As the Post’s Miranda Devine reported in May, entertainment lawyer and Sugar Daddy Kevin Morris — who is leading Hunter’s defense strategy — is working to flip the script on the narrative surrounding the scandal-scarred prince of the establishment.

Faking it: Watch below as AOC pretends to be handcuffed after her arrest at an abortion protest outside of the Supreme Court:

Douglas Blair / The Daily Signal

Devine’s reporting details a “sensational public-relations campaign” — portrayed in a hand-drawn timeline that looks like it would have been made by Charlie from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” — where Morris attempts to create confusion around the chain of custody of the laptop, and claims it was somehow “hacked” or “cloned” by Keith Ablow and Roger Stone.

“But in Morris’ telling, there was no laptop dropped off with Mac Isaac, just a laptop which Hunter abandoned on Feb. 1, 2019, at the office of his psychiatrist, Dr. Keith Ablow, in Newburyport, Mass., where he was being treated for his crack addiction,” Devine writes.

“Morris alleges in his scrawled mind map, and in conversations with confidants, that Trump ally Roger Stone and his lawyer, Tyler Nixon, masterminded a plot with Ablow and Mac Isaac to create ‘clones’ of the laptop left in Newburyport to damage Joe before the 2020 election,” she continues, describing the groundwork Morris was attempting to lay to be able to call the Post’s original reporting a “right-wing conspiracy theory,” or something.

And the refrain about Hunter’s drug abuse being a justification for his scandalous behavior is also a familiar attempt to excuse the inexcusable — and has been leaned on as a potential defense of the first son in the federal probe into his potential tax and gun crimes, according to an October report in the Wall Street Journal.

“Prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, which has been leading the investigation, are struggling with whether certain facts, such as his well-documented drug addiction, would present a defense against a potential criminal tax case,” the Journal reports.

But for those who have been paying attention, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Nancy Pelosi-supporting AOC is throwing down on behalf of the Washington machine.

Ocasio-Cortez is “gunning to be the vice ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, which would presumably place her second in line to become the ranking member or chairwoman if Democrats retake the House in 2024,” Breitbart reported last month.

In other words, she’s ambitious — and “democratic socialism” doesn’t pay the bills.