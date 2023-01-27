AOC Gunning for Vice Ranking Member on House Oversight Committee

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is gunning to be the vice ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, which would presumably place her second in line to become the ranking member or chairwoman if Democrats retake the House in 2024.

The “vice ranking member” position was first created in 2017 to elevate junior members the Democrat Party wants to take on a more public role. Ocasio-Cortez’s appointment to the position would indicate a greater infiltration by the populist left into the establishment.

Assigned positions on the committee are not yet finalized. The Democrat leadership is reportedly negotiating toward a final roster of assignments on Monday before the first full Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday.